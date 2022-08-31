ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC



wach.com

'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man missing after leaving medical center vehicle without permission

Columbia Police are looking for a 53-year-old man who was reported missing after leaving a medical center vehicle near West Columbia. Officials say Theodore Cooley was last seen on August 30 near Truist Bank on Main Street after leaving a medical center transport vehicle without permission that same day. Cooley...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Woman shot at Latimer Manor, police looking for suspect

Columbia Police has released camera footage of a man accused of shooting at Latimer Manor last Saturday. Officials say the man, wearing a red shirt and dark-colored jeans, possibly shot a woman during a large gathering in the area. Reports also say a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Family holds prayer vigil for missing Aiken County mother

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The family of missing 30-year-old Krystal Anderson are still searching for answers two weeks after her disappearance. Family members say Krystal was last seen outside of her home in Aiken County. A family member also said they are fearful something may have happened to Krystal.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead in motorcycle crash in Richland county

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash took place around 10:30 Sunday night on Antioch Church Rd. near Strawberry Lane. Deputies say the rider of a motorcycle began to drift over the center of the road. Despite correcting back...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital after a crash in Columbia. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Millwood Avenue & Washington Street Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC deputies rescue kittens from woods

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

People in the Midlands celebrate Labor Day all weekend long

West Columbia, S.C (WACH) — It was a successful Labor Day Weekend for many people in the Midlands. The celebration started Saturday and continued through the entire weekend for many families at Lake Murray. Food, family, friends, and fun is all that mattered to the people celebrating their Labor...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wach.com

Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as a way to memorialize Drew's memory. His name could also be seen written right above the driver's...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Chapin hosts its annual Labor Day Parade

Despite the rain, dozens of families gathered in Chapin Monday to celebrate worker's everywhere. The town held it's Annual Labor Day Parade earlier today,. The celebration included separate areas for children and vendors. "We're so busy all the time now, so it's good to have that day to set aside...
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

Group raises money for HBCU students

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — An organization is raising money for HBCU college students. The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers hosted its ‘All White Wine and Jazz’ concert. Nothing but jazz, champagne and cigars to raise money for first year HBCU students.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Businesses booming with start of USC Football season

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday nights South Carolina football game sold out more than a day ago and with the excitement, and anticipation for the new football season, it ends up benefitting more than just sports fans. The manager at Thirsty Fellow in Columbia says their sales jump 15-20 %t during...
COLUMBIA, SC



