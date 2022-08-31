Mother of Kodak Black’s Daughter Says Yak Doesn’t Want Her Watching Minnie Mouse Because He Doesn’t Like Rats

Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs
Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Confirm He’s Expecting Another Child
It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to be a dad...again. The Louisiana rapper appeared to have confirmed that he's expecting another child. In a rare sighting, NBA YoungBoy jumped on his Instagram account on Sunday (Sept. 5) and posted a gallery of photos, which appears to give fans an update on his life. In one of the snaps, a woman's hand is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger and cradling a baby bump. The Last Slimeto artist only captioned the photos with, "Dangerous Love."
Irv Gotti Faces Backlash After Explaining How He Initiated His Relationship With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's infatuation with his alleged 20-year-old tryst with Ashanti has the music executive facing backlash once again. Episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night (Aug. 23) on BET. The latest installment featured Irv recounting the day he supposedly bagged Ashanti. "I'm separated from [my wife]...
Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show
Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’
G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made In America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made In America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
The Game’s New Album Drillmatic Has 31 Songs, 32 Features
After a few pump fakes, The Game is finally set to release his new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on Friday (Aug, 12). The final full track listing—with features included—dropped on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it reveals The Game got assists from half of the rap music industry, with 32 guest appearances on the 31-track LP.
Hitmaka Says Diddy ‘Lost His Whole Damn Mind’ for Saying R&B Is Dead
Hitmaka strongly disagrees with Diddy's recent assertion that R&B is dead. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, logged onto Twitter to weigh in on Puff's recent opinion on the current state of R&B. "Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the producer...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch
On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit
Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
Roddy Ricch Appears to Fire Back at Lil Uzi Vert After Uzi Clowned His Boots
Roddy Ricch has appeared to clap back at Lil Uzi Vert after Uzi unknowingly clowned the Compton, Calif. rapper for his boots. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Roddy hopped on his Instagram Story to seemingly respond to Uzi's jokes. "U just mad these size 8s was n ya bitch. Get over it," Roddy typed with a smiling emoji wearing a halo.
The Game Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Tupac Shakur of This Generation
Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation. In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31)...
NBA・
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
Fake Drake Claims Drake Offered to Slap Him for Free After Proposing $1 Million Boxing Match
Fake Drake's proposed $1 million boxing match with real Drake in June fell through, presumably after the OVO head honcho wanted no parts in helping his impersonator gain clout. Now, Capri Sun Papi is saying Drake turned him down and offered to lay the smack down for free instead. On...
