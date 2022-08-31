October 9th, 2022 will be the Lone Star Symphonic Band’s first performance date of its 30th anniversary season. The title of the concert will be “30”. This concert will be a GREAT start to our celebratory season. Our audience will be given a “glimpse”, a musical insight, into the many different types of music featured throughout the upcoming season. The Band will premiere a Commissioned piece of music, by Mr. William Owens at this performance as well. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138454.

KATY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO