ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

Mercedes
5d ago

Hope they catch these monsters and they rot in a cell. RIP to the victim and prayers for his loved ones.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in the eye in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore. At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,. He was taken to U...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gas Station#Silver#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot in the eye while riding in car on South Side

CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop

A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle

CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy