Read full article on original website
Mercedes
5d ago
Hope they catch these monsters and they rot in a cell. RIP to the victim and prayers for his loved ones.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot, another wounded while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Monday night. Around 7:41 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when shots were fired. One of the male victims, a 31-year-old, was struck...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
Man shot in the eye in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore. At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,. He was taken to U...
fox32chicago.com
Car fatally strikes pedestrian in West Town, homicide investigation underway
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle in West Town early Sunday as a murder. The 22-year-old man was walking southbound on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road. Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.
Man shot in the eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago security guard fatally shoots man who attacked him with ax outside weed dispensary
CHICAGO - A security guard working at a local dispensary fatally shot a man who attacked him with an ax Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. The incident unfolded about an hour after Zen Leaf Dispensary, located in the 200 block of South Halsted Street in the city’s Greektown neighborhood, opened for the day.
fox32chicago.com
Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Around 4:34 p.m., police say the victim was near the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West 71st Street when shots were fired. The man was struck in the leg and took himself...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop
A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
fox32chicago.com
Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle
CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
Chicago shootings: 17 shot, 4 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say
A least 17 people have been shot, four fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Comments / 9