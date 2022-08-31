ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ksgf.com

Pregnant Woman Dead, 3 Hurt In Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A pregnant woman is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Saturday night in Springfield. Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding at Grant and Meadowmere when he lost control and ran off the road. The truck hit a utility...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowns while swimming White River

OZARK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming just before 4p.m. Sunday in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 21-year-old Ryan T. McGee of Moody, was wading in the north fork of the White River at Hammond Camp. He waded out too deep, went under and did not...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Arkansas#Traffic Accident#North Of Branson#The Highway Patrol
KTLO

Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork River

A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
ksgf.com

Man Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bass Pro

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet on South Campell. Police were called to the location Friday night around 8:45 for reports of a man with a rifle who appeared to be drunk or under the influence of a controlled substance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy