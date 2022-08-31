Read full article on original website
KYTV
ksgf.com
KYTV
KTLO
Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork River
A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
KYTV
KYTV
Police investigating a deadly shooting involving family members in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a family member wanted in a deadly shooting in Monett, Mo. Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday. Robert Creekmore, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member. Police arrested...
Springfield police officer fatally shoots man during confrontation
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said.
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
ksgf.com
933kwto.com
KTTS
KYTV
KYTV
KYTV
Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Marionville
Marionville police release the name of a resident who died after a single-vehicle crash.
933kwto.com
KYTV
