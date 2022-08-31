Daily on Energy: Three day countdown to learn Europe’s energy fate

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his farewell address outside the doors of 10 Downing Street as he prepared to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. During his brief remarks, the former Conservative Party leader touted his work implementing Brexit legislation and the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in the United Kingdom before departing London and heading to Balmoral, Scotland, where the queen is spending the summer. In his roughly 7-minute-long address, Johnson also urged Conservative Party members to get behind Britain's new leader, Liz Truss.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO