Daily on Energy: Three day countdown to learn Europe’s energy fate

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Washington Examiner
Biden misses 125K legal refugee pledge while breaking illegal immigration record
The Biden administration is on track to admit fewer refugees this year than the Trump administration did in 2019, prompting complaints from Democratic politicians and immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the midterm elections. Last October, President Joe Biden announced that the annual refugee cap would rise to 125,000. With just...
Washington Examiner
'Well, this is it folks': Boris Johnson delivers farewell address
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his farewell address outside the doors of 10 Downing Street as he prepared to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. During his brief remarks, the former Conservative Party leader touted his work implementing Brexit legislation and the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in the United Kingdom before departing London and heading to Balmoral, Scotland, where the queen is spending the summer. In his roughly 7-minute-long address, Johnson also urged Conservative Party members to get behind Britain's new leader, Liz Truss.
Washington Examiner
NASA calls off Artemis I mission again due to mechanical leak problem
NASA's Artemis I mission failed to take off again on Saturday due to a persisting hydrogen leak plaguing the rocket. The launch director canceled the launch at 11:17 a.m. when teams found a liquid hydrogen leak and attempts to fix the leak were unsuccessful. Engineers will work to gather more information on the leak while NASA waits to try the launch again, the space agency announced Saturday.
Washington Examiner
The topicality of World War II history
World War II started on Sept. 1, 1939. The Third Reich, unprovoked and without any notice, started their invasion of Poland. One of the first acts of war involved gunfire oriented at a Polish ammunition warehouse at Westerplatte. The Schleswig-Holstein battleship that had arrived in Gdansk on an allegedly peaceful visit opened fire at Polish soldiers.
