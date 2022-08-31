Read full article on original website
demons from hell
5d ago
you'll never figure it out unless they find out the old technology that they had, whoever built them had a very superb quality
Sergio Yanez
5d ago
the Nefelim build the pyramids around the world these ancient civilizations had no idea nor the technology to do it.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Long-lost branch of the Nile helped build Egyptian pyramids, study confirms
A now-defunct arm of the Nile river helped Egyptians construct pyramids on the Giza plateau, a new study confirms.While it is generally accepted that ancient Egyptian engineers used a long-lost channel of the Nile river to transport building materials and provisions to the Giza plateau, there is lack of evidence revealing when, where, and how these ancient landscapes evolved.The new research, published in the journal PNAS on Monday, assessed the environmental conditions that enabled the construction of the pyramids of Giza – Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure – towering over the west bank of the Nile river. Scientists, including those...
IFLScience
Nile Riverbed Clues Help Explain The Mystery Of Egypt's Pyramid Construction
The construction of Egypt's great pyramids of Giza some 4,500 years ago is one of the world’s greatest achievements. Among the many questions and complexities surrounding the pyramids, however, is how their vast "building blocks" were hauled to the construction site. It turns out, we can thank a long-lost branch of the River Nile.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota
The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
A Medieval Map Has Revealed the Location of a Lost ‘Atlantis,’ Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For centuries, rumors have circulated about an ancient kingdom called Cantre’r Gwaelod that once existed in Wales’ Cardigan Bay, before it sank beneath the waves to become the basis for a legendary “Welsh Atlantis.”
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home
Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
IFLScience
Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests
In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
Archaeologists Find 3,000-Year-Old Artifacts at Popular Tourist Site
Discoveries include ceramic remains and human figurines, along with a miniature vessel known as "the crown jewel."
The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top
A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of CholulaCredit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.
Scientists find evidence that the Loch Ness monster could have been a plesiosaur
Statue of a plesiosaurCredit: Circa 84; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A plesiosaur is a group of extinct long-necked marine reptiles. They lived 215 million to 66 million years ago during the late Triassic Period and the late Cretaceous Period. They are not classified as dinosaurs but both species became extinct around the same time.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
"Super-sized Stonehenge" buried underground turned out to be an ancient monument never seen before
Credit: Peter Trimming / Magical Stonehenge / CC BY-SA 2.0. Durrington Walls is located in the Stonehenge World Heritage Site in England. The site is just a circle of mounded earth with a circumference of one mile. In 2015, scientists used remote sensing and ground-penetrating radar to determine that there might have been at least 90 standing stones, 15 feet tall, at the site. According to scientists at the time, these stones were 15 times bigger than Stonehenge.
IFLScience
Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”
For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Look into the eyes of a Stone Age woman in this incredibly lifelike facial reconstruction
You can view the virtually reconstructed face of a woman who lived about 5,700 years ago in what is now Malaysia, now that researchers have put a face to a person whose full identity remains a mystery. A team of archaeologists from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) discovered the skeleton,...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap
For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
