ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Houston-Area Technical Schools With $200,000 In Vocational Scholarships

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions with $200,000 in Vocational Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Each program that receives educational funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds. The seven Houston-area...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

New Staff Council Leader Hopes To Improve Connections

As the University of Houston-Victoria welcomes students back for another academic year, the new UHV Staff Council chair is working to find ways to support the university’s staff and improve connections between the staff and others at the university. Theresa Hawken, administrative assistant to the senior director of the...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy Area Community Band Celebrates 30th Season

October 9th, 2022 will be the Lone Star Symphonic Band’s first performance date of its 30th anniversary season. The title of the concert will be “30”. This concert will be a GREAT start to our celebratory season. Our audience will be given a “glimpse”, a musical insight, into the many different types of music featured throughout the upcoming season. The Band will premiere a Commissioned piece of music, by Mr. William Owens at this performance as well. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138454.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Island Fun in Galveston During Labor Day Weekend

Visitors can view the Battleship Texas now docked in Galveston’s harbor. This Labor Day Weekend, make the most of the end of the summer season on the beach or beyond at one of Galveston Island’s many attractions and events. View the Battleship Texas. Battleship Texas made her way...
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
City
Austin, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller

Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy