Mountain Xpress
Letter: You could be a voice for a child
If you have several hours a month, you could have a big impact on the life of a child as a volunteer for the guardian ad litem program. A GAL advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed, along with a guardian ad litem attorney, by a District Court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services.
Letter: Yes on bond referendums
I encourage everyone to support the land conservation and housing bond referendums [“Bonds on the Ballot: $70M for Land Conservation, Affordable Housing Up to Buncombe Voters,” Aug. 17, Xpress]. I thought Asheville Parks & Recreation did a good job with its last bond money. Look at the parks...
Letter: Abortion ban violates religious rights
Throughout the USA, and especially in diverse Asheville, freedom of religion is a constitutionally protected right. Western North Carolina has synagogues, churches and various spiritual communities. We are truly a community that honors enlightenment in any form. Different religions have different understandings of when life begins. In Judaism, life begins at breath, not at conception. The fetus is a potential life that never takes precedence over the life of the pregnant person. For that reason, it is imperative that we make sure abortion stays safe and accessible for everyone.
Letter: Education is in crisis
I’m alarmed and highly concerned about the state of education, both locally and beyond. My son starts third grade in Asheville City Schools at the end of August, and as of this writing, his teacher assignment is “to be determined.”. I’ve heard similar stories across North Carolina and...
