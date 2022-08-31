Texas College Students To Receive $1.2 Million In Additional Educational Funds Through Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program

Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Houston-Area Technical Schools With $200,000 In Vocational Scholarships
Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions with $200,000 in Vocational Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Each program that receives educational funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds. The seven Houston-area...
Katy Area Community Band Celebrates 30th Season
October 9th, 2022 will be the Lone Star Symphonic Band’s first performance date of its 30th anniversary season. The title of the concert will be “30”. This concert will be a GREAT start to our celebratory season. Our audience will be given a “glimpse”, a musical insight, into the many different types of music featured throughout the upcoming season. The Band will premiere a Commissioned piece of music, by Mr. William Owens at this performance as well. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138454.
New Staff Council Leader Hopes To Improve Connections
As the University of Houston-Victoria welcomes students back for another academic year, the new UHV Staff Council chair is working to find ways to support the university’s staff and improve connections between the staff and others at the university. Theresa Hawken, administrative assistant to the senior director of the...
TPW Commission Implements Two Year Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone in Four Counties
A surveillance zone covering almost 200,000 acres in Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak and McMullen counties will be implemented for two years after feedback was received in the August meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission. This zone will take effect prior to the 2022-2023 hunting season and TPW commissioners will consider the resulting data presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) staff to assess the need for continued surveillance in the established zone.
Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller
Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
DPS Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Labor Day Holiday
“Safety must always come first,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “That is especially true when more people are out on the roads, like Labor Day weekend. Please remember to do your part by paying attention, buckling up and obeying all traffic laws.”. During the 2021 Labor Day holiday,...
