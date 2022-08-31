Harris County Resident with Severe Illnesses in Addition to Being Presumptive Positive for Monkeypox Passes Away Autopsy results will be available in the next few weeks

Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller
Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
Northbound Hwy 249 blocked at Old Foltin Road in NW Harris Co. amid motorcycle crash investigation
Northbound lanes of Highway 249 in northwest Harris County were blocked on Monday afternoon after a bike hit the back of a vehicle.
dailyphew.com
Puppy Waited Outside The School Every Morning Until Someone Helped Him
A dog was waiting in the school’s driveway when Houston, Texas elementary school teacher Caleb Schaffer noticed it. He continued on his way since he had to get to work, but soon after, he changed his mind and decided to go back for the dog because it appeared afraid and ill.
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
fox26houston.com
Suspect in deadly Galveston crash released from prison on previous DWI charge hours before
GALVESTON, Texas - The suspect in a deadly crash in Galveston on Friday evening was released from prison hours before after he was granted parole on a previous DWI conviction. A small memorial lies at the scene on Avenue O and 41st Street. Galveston police were dispatched to the area around 6 p.m. for a vehicle crash involving a Jeep and a Toyota SUV.
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance. Please help Montgomery County Constables identify these suspects!. These two suspects are believed to have stolen two televisions from the Walmart in New Caney on 5/27/22. If you have any information, please email or call:. con4cid@mctx.org or. 936.760.5800 opt. 3. *ALL ARRESTS &...
Mother considering legal action after claims her son was bullied, attacked at Goose Creek CISD high school
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Goose Creek CISD parent is calling attention to a video where she says her son, who is dyslexic, was bullied, leading to a physical fight on campus. This happened at Ross Sterling High in Baytown. The student's mom says she reported bullying concerns to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide
At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman expected to survive after being shot by driver who she strangled during argument, HPD says
The incident happened at about midnight in the East End. It is unclear what the two women were arguing about that led to the passenger choking the driver.
Wharton Co. 2-year-old suffered abuse from first days of life to the day he died, report reads
A pattern of abuse and neglect littered little Daniel Escamia's short life, from within days of his birth to the day he died, a CPS fatality report reads.
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juvenile killed and several injured after crash near Ball HS in Galveston, police say
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, marking the latest fatality on the island related to impaired driving in recent weeks.
theseabreezebeacon.com
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
Man killed in crash after vehicle stalls in main lane of Eastex Freeway
Deputies said a ride share driver was on her way home and did not see the Jaguar stopped in the main lanes before slamming into it.
Comments / 0