BBC
Wigan dealer found with £5m of cocaine in car jailed
A drug dealer found with cocaine with a street value of £5m in his car has been jailed for 12 years. Police found 50kg of the Class A drug and a meat cleaver when they stopped Jansen McDonald on the A1 near Doncaster on 12 July. The 51-year-old of...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
BBC
Bow stabbing: Teenager dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
A teenager has been stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London. The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight. Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but...
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
BBC
Shae Gordon: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London named
A 17-year-old stabbed to death in east London has been named by police. Shae Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow and died in the early hours of Sunday. A second teenager remains critically injured in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
BBC
Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man
A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept. The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham. The assailant then fled and the...
BBC
Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
BBC
David Ford: Sheffield man in court and victim named in murder inquiry
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car. David Ford, 62, died after being hit by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, in Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday. Jermaine Richards, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday. He...
BBC
US man charged after threat to fly plane into Walmart
A US man who stole a small aeroplane and threatened to fly it into a Walmart shop has been charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. The man - named by police as Cory Wayne Patterson - was arrested after landing in a field, having circled near Tupelo, Mississippi, for hours.
BBC
Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
BBC
Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Officers investigating death of ex-Fettes College teacher find body
Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher have found the body of a man in Northumberland. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with...
BBC
More suspected explosives found at former Shrewsbury barracks
Another suspected unexploded device has been discovered at a housing development on a former army base. It is at least the fourth time Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have been called to the old Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury. A 100m cordon has been in place at the end of Eardley Close...
BBC
Woman critical after Southport nightclub balcony fall
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a balcony at a nightclub. Merseyside Police confirmed emergency services were called to Hey Amigos club in Southport at about 02:55 BST on Sunday. Officers had received reports that a woman in her 20s had fallen from a...
BBC
Sheffield: Man dies after being hit by tram
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Sheffield, police said. The incident happened at about 21:15 BST on Friday, on a stretch of track that runs to the rear of IKEA, off the A6178 Sheffield Road. The man had been on the track when he was...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
BBC
Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money
An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
