Oxford Welcomes Gastroenterologist and Advanced Endoscopy Expert Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford is proud to welcome Professor Mohamad Eloubeidi, MD. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and other community and city leaders were excited to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates earlier this week. During the ceremony, Mayor Craft emphasized the partnership between the city and Dr. Eloubeidi. “Here in the city of Oxford, it is all about the relationships we have with our businesses and their employees. We are here to help you with whatever it is that you need so your focus stays on serving your patients with the passion you have shown for them,” said Craft.
Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
wbrc.com
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Holocaust survivor dies at age 95
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ruth Scheuer Siegler, one of a precious few Holocaust survivors in Alabama, died early Saturday morning at the age of 95. Watch the video above to learn about a story of triumph over tragedy and courage in the face of inhumanity.
wvtm13.com
Former gang members want to help address gang violence in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former gang members want to help address gang violence in Birmingham. Learn more in the video above.
Wes Freed, artist behind many of Drive-By Truckers’ albums, dies
Freed, who was based in Richmond, Virginia, designed 10 of the Truckers albums, starting with "Southern Rock Opera" in 2001 to the band's latest album, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," which was released earlier this summer.
City leaders call on Birmingham community to help end violence
Mayor Woodfin says the Birmingham Police Department is working hard to provide justice, but that our community needs to step up and help end this reign of violence.
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
digg.com
The Tragedy Of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned wellness businesses that will have you feeling refreshed and renewed
There’s been a lot of talk about personal wellness lately and how to holistically treat common issues. The real questions is: where do you even start? Luckily, The Magic City is full of Black-owned wellness businesses that believe in self-advancement and the art of treating yourself in both mind and body. Here are a few of our favorites.
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
momcollective.com
Fall Activities in Birmingham, AL
Welcome to our Ultimate Guide to Fall Activities in Birmingham! We’ve compiled a list of our fall guides so that you and your family can have an amazing autumn in our beautiful city of Birmingham, Alabama!
Bham Now
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
AL.com
