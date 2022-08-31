ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Welcomes Gastroenterologist and Advanced Endoscopy Expert Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford is proud to welcome Professor Mohamad Eloubeidi, MD. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and other community and city leaders were excited to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates earlier this week. During the ceremony, Mayor Craft emphasized the partnership between the city and Dr. Eloubeidi. “Here in the city of Oxford, it is all about the relationships we have with our businesses and their employees. We are here to help you with whatever it is that you need so your focus stays on serving your patients with the passion you have shown for them,” said Craft.
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
Birmingham Holocaust survivor dies at age 95

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ruth Scheuer Siegler, one of a precious few Holocaust survivors in Alabama, died early Saturday morning at the age of 95. Watch the video above to learn about a story of triumph over tragedy and courage in the face of inhumanity.
Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
The Tragedy Of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board

No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
Fall Activities in Birmingham, AL

Welcome to our Ultimate Guide to Fall Activities in Birmingham! We’ve compiled a list of our fall guides so that you and your family can have an amazing autumn in our beautiful city of Birmingham, Alabama!
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
