Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Calling 911 Should be Reliable, Not a Roll of the Dice
(Radio Iowa) When someone in Iowa calls 9-1-1, the type of response they get depends on exactly where they are in the state — and that response can be widely varied. Rebecca Neusteter, principal investigator of the Transform 9-1-1 Initiative, says the emergency telephone system is not always reliable, prompting an urgent need for financial support of 9-1-1 in Iowa — and at the national level.
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Plans Horse Racing Study
(Radio Iowa) The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is planning a study of the state’s horse racing industry. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says the idea came after the Commission had discussions with administrators in the thoroughbred industry, quarter horse industry, and Prairie Meadows Racetrack. “During those discussions,...
Missouri “No Patient Left Alone” Law a Response to Pandemic Health care, Says Rusty Black
(MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law is designed to make patients feel better understood and give them a loved one or friend to help speak for them. Chillicothe Representative Rusty Black was one of the sponsors of the the No patient left alone bill. Black says this was a...
MO Department of Social Services Dealing with Increased Turnover Rate and Worker Shortage
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Social Services has between 900 and one-thousand vacancies. The agency oversees child welfare services, the foster care system, Medicaid healthcare coverage, food stamps help and other needs. Karen Meyer, the agency’s Human Resources director, says the turnover rate is about 35-percent. She...
