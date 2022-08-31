Read full article on original website
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1
Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer
An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
Statistically speaking: Where Auburn’s defense can improve after Week 1 win
During Bryan Harsin’s postgame press conference late Saturday night, one media member remarked to the Auburn head coach that the Tigers’ defense played “lights out” in the team’s 42-16 win against Mercer. The Tigers were stout, to be certain, but Harsin was quick to pump...
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
Bryan Harsin expects to play T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford against San Jose State
Auburn didn’t wait long to answer the question of whether T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford would both see the field in the team’s season opener against Mercer. Despite head coach Bryan Harsin playing coy early in the week about the possibility of playing two quarterbacks, the answer came on the fourth play of the team’s season opener, when Ashford rotated in and made his college debut. Harsin got out in front of it this week, as Auburn prepares for its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State.
Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer
We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
Auburn updates depth chart with 2 changes ahead of San Jose State game
Auburn’s coaches made a couple tweaks to the team’s official depth chart heading into its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State. There were two notable changes made to the two-deep following Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win against Mercer, both of them coming on the offensive side of the ball.
Bryan Harsin ‘not making any decisions’ about QB1 after playing 2 QBs against Mercer
T.J. Finley may have won Auburn’s starting quarterback job, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to whip out a two-quarterback system in their season opener — and add some further intrigue to the position moving forward. Both Finley and backup quarterback Robby Ashford saw the...
Cam Riley sets a lofty tackling goal for Auburn
Auburn linebacker Cam Riley entered the season with somewhat modest expectations. His goals evolved after his performance during Auburn’s season-opening 42-16 victory on Saturday against Mercer. Riley had 14 tackles last season. He one-upped his season total in one game with 15 during Auburn’s win at Jordan-Hare against the...
Bryan Harsin names players of the game from Mercer win
Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday to preview the Tigers’ game against San Jose State (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT). Before he discussed matchups against the Spartans, he announced the players of the week from the Game 1 victory.
Auburn QB T.J. Finley explains what he saw on his 2 interceptions against Mercer
T.J. Finley’s debut as Auburn’s new starting quarterback wasn’t quite what he anticipated, and it had nothing to do with the prolonged weather delay that paused the game for nearly 90 minutes late in the third quarter. Finley was uneven in Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, a...
Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16
Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
5 Impactful plays from Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer
Auburn handled business Saturday by defeating FCS foe Mercer 42-16 despite an 87-minute weather delay. Bryan Harsin starts off his second season with a win. It was the Tigers’ first win since October 30th, 2021, against Ole Miss. “We got plenty of things to work on. It wasn’t perfect....
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, QB play
Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
