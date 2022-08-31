ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, AL

AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1

Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
AL.com

How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer

An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
AL.com

Bryan Harsin expects to play T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford against San Jose State

Auburn didn’t wait long to answer the question of whether T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford would both see the field in the team’s season opener against Mercer. Despite head coach Bryan Harsin playing coy early in the week about the possibility of playing two quarterbacks, the answer came on the fourth play of the team’s season opener, when Ashford rotated in and made his college debut. Harsin got out in front of it this week, as Auburn prepares for its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State.
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer

We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
AL.com

Cam Riley sets a lofty tackling goal for Auburn

Auburn linebacker Cam Riley entered the season with somewhat modest expectations. His goals evolved after his performance during Auburn’s season-opening 42-16 victory on Saturday against Mercer. Riley had 14 tackles last season. He one-upped his season total in one game with 15 during Auburn’s win at Jordan-Hare against the...
AL.com

Bryan Harsin names players of the game from Mercer win

Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday to preview the Tigers’ game against San Jose State (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT). Before he discussed matchups against the Spartans, he announced the players of the week from the Game 1 victory.
AL.com

Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16

Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
AL.com

5 Impactful plays from Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer

Auburn handled business Saturday by defeating FCS foe Mercer 42-16 despite an 87-minute weather delay. Bryan Harsin starts off his second season with a win. It was the Tigers’ first win since October 30th, 2021, against Ole Miss. “We got plenty of things to work on. It wasn’t perfect....
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, QB play

Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
