Auburn didn’t wait long to answer the question of whether T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford would both see the field in the team’s season opener against Mercer. Despite head coach Bryan Harsin playing coy early in the week about the possibility of playing two quarterbacks, the answer came on the fourth play of the team’s season opener, when Ashford rotated in and made his college debut. Harsin got out in front of it this week, as Auburn prepares for its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO