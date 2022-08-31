After an over 16-hour lightning delay postponed the game, the Ravenwood Raptors reeled off 21 unanswered points to defeat the Franklin Admirals 31-6 Saturday afternoon. The opening Region 7-6A game of the 2022 season for both teams featured a 40-minute delay prior to kickoff and the subsequent delay at halftime, which forced the teams to resume play Saturday with the start of the second half.

