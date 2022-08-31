NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Farmers Market is up and running with a new location. Due to construction, the market has moved downtown off Iron Street. Vendors Wednesday afternoon braved some blustery winds to set up with displays. Handcrafted items and fresh, locally grown produce and jams are just some of the items you can find at the farmers market.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO