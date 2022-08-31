Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Family Donates To Dead River Community Forest
The Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) is pleased to announce that Mark and Christine Troudt recently made a $25,000 gift for the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) for the Dead River Community Forest through the Mark and Christine Troudt Donor Advised Fund, which is administered by the Community Foundation. Founded in 1988, CFMC collaborates with donors to establish charitable funds and support nonprofit organizations through a variety of grant-making efforts.
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Labor Day Weekend
From the Glen Arbor annual sidewalk sale to the Marquette blues fest, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this Labor Day weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web original article from...
WLUC
Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Friday, Sept. 9
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting city lawnmower in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – A Michigan man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a lawnmower in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan State Police and Iron Mountain Police Department are investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
WLUC
Negaunee Farmers Market returns with new downtown location
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Farmers Market is up and running with a new location. Due to construction, the market has moved downtown off Iron Street. Vendors Wednesday afternoon braved some blustery winds to set up with displays. Handcrafted items and fresh, locally grown produce and jams are just some of the items you can find at the farmers market.
WLUC
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
IN THIS ARTICLE
34-Year-Old Man Dead After A Motorcycle Crash In Iron Mountain (Iron Mountain, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: The search is now over, boats are out of the water at Marquette’s Upper Harbor and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no concern at this time; the boater was fishing and found safe. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Comments / 0