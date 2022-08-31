ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bossierpress.com

College football: Club seats, general admission still available for Saturday’s Shreveport Classic

NATCHITOCHES – Club seating remains available for Saturday’s the Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission at Independence Stadium. Seats in the club level are on sale for $75 each and include catered food for the 6 p.m. kickoff between Northwestern State and Grambling. There will be a cash bar provided on the club level.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy