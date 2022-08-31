Read full article on original website
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
India's 860-foot aircraft carrier is an impressive sight: what to know
INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, was commissioned by the Indian Prime Minister today and will join the Soviet-era aircraft carrier that entered service in 2013, Al Jazeera reported. The People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, has been modernizing for the past decade as it looks to flex...
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
Explained: Does turning the AC off when not at home save energy? Data reveals the impact
Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without a break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
US to use giant drone to test hypersonic missiles and long-range weapons
It will be reconfigured to meet testing needs.
CATL's groundbreaking Qilin battery pack promises a 621-mile range for EVs
The much-awaited third-generation QIlin batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) will be available on ZEEKR electric vehicles, the battery manufacturer said in a press release. There are many roadblocks on the way for electric vehicles to truly replace gas-powered cars. While some can be sorted with policy and others...
China's solar-powered drone completes maiden flight. It is twice as big as Zephyr S
It was airborne for 26 minutes.
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
Krill-inspired solar shades could reduce energy bills by up to 30 percent
Researchers at the University of Toronto have learned a thing or two about adapting to their surroundings from krill, the tiny crustaceans found in the oceans. They now want to use this knowledge to build a greener, more adaptive buildings in the future, a university press release said. The modern...
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
Axe: The personal eVTOL of your dreams is now on pre-order
Pre-orders for the Axe, a two-seat personal eVTOL aircraft from London-based start-up SkyFly, are now open. The Axe is expected to start customer deliveries in 2024 and has high speeds of 100 mph (160 kph), a range of up to 200 miles (320 km), and a winged airframe. These 16.4...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Chinese astronauts successfully grew rice aboard the Tiangong space station
Chinese astronauts have successfully grown rice seedlings onboard the Tiangong space station. Experts said on Monday that this experiment could provide important information about how astronauts can grow food to support extended space journeys, according to China Daily. Even though prior rice experiments have been conducted in space, the one...
An asteroid 10 times faster than a rifle bullet will pass near Earth tomorrow
Its width is half of a wingspan of a Boeing 767.
The UK's $3.5 billion aircraft carrier breaks down on day 2 of its US mission
The Royal Navy's largest aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has broken down near its base of Portsmouth – on day two of its mission to the U.S., Business Insider reported. The centerpiece of modern combat fleets, an aircraft carrier is a warship that is equipped with a full-length...
Novel hydrogel glass windows can keep your home cooler without the cost
Have you ever felt the trapped heat in your apartment or in your floor-to-ceiling glass window office space? It's utterly uncomfortable. Not only that, it's an energy sucker, as more lighting and space cooling systems are required. This heat, and thus higher energy consumption, happens because traditional glass windows let...
A quantum magnet is 3 billion times colder than interstellar space, scientists discover
"Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism," explained a Rice University press release – where the study's U.S. scientists are based. That sentence belongs in a sci-fi movie, but it...
NASA solves data glitch on its iconic Voyager 1 spacecraft - but the mystery remains
Since May, the engineering team with NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft had been trying to solve a mystery. The 45-year-old spacecraft seemed to be in excellent condition, receiving and executing commands from Earth, along with gathering and returning science data - but the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS) was sending garbled information about its health and activities to mission controllers.
Hipercar: The Batmobilesque 1,180 HP electric sports car has just been revealed
The Hipercar by Ariel, an ultra-high performance electric sports car, has been officially unveiled. After developing an utterly functional prototype, the British automaker Ariel Motor Company, which also makes the Ariel Atom, Nomad, and Ace motorcycles, plans to start modest volume manufacturing of the Hipercar. Ariel Electric's Hipercar (High Performance...
A powerful solar flare could be heading toward us in the next few days
A massive sunspot with the potential to send out powerful solar flares is pointed straight at Earth, Forbes has reported. Solar flares send out intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun. They are caused when areas of the Sun develop strong magnetic fields that temporarily halt the process of convection on the Sun. The temperature of the area drops as a result of this, and is visibly darker than the rest of the solar surface. It is, therefore, called a sunspot.
