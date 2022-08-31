Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler Teams with Gormley Family and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope Exists Foundation
On September 2, 2022, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Senator William Gormley, and Chairman William Mazur awarded educational scholarships to members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and their children who are pursuing degrees in higher education. The event was held at the Mays Landing Superior Court Complex. Senator Polistina and Assemblyman Guardian were also in attendance and spoke highly of the team for making this scholarship possible.
acprimetime.com
Atlantic City Crime, Murder, Drugs, Municipal Mismanagement
This is Mayor Marty Small’s Atlantic City. It’s not getting better, but worse. The streets are still dark. Lack of proper lighting makes this once great city treacherous to walk thru when the sun goes down. Early prison release. Lack of prosecution from past leadership. CRDA could care...
$2M in rental assistance money left for Camden County residents
There is $2 million in rental assistance money remaining for people in Camden County who suffered financially during the pandemic. County officials have urged people to send their applications right away.
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so
The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
Sailboat hits jetty, runs aground in Ocean City, New Jersey
A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation
Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man is charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, struck Orlando Fraga at about 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds. Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.
CBS News
Block party in Wildwood celebrates unofficial end of summer Sunday
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Vacationers at the Jersey Shore are in the middle of enjoying their Labor Day weekend. Wildwood is capping the unofficial end of summer with its annual block party and music festival. It runs from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday at Fox Park across from...
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Atlantic City councilman arrested in domestic assault
An Atlantic City councilman was arrested Thursday evening, BreakingAC has learned. Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is charged with third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker, court records confirm. He is also charged with simple assault for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, a disorderly persons offense.
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
Man wounded in Atlantic City shooting runs into City Hall for help
A man wounded in an Atlantic City shooting ran into City Hall for help Wednesday afternoon, the mayor confirmed. The shooting happened in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue, Mayor Marty Small told BreakingAC. No arrests have been made, police said. The 25-yar-old victim, whose name was not...
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
