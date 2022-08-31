ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler Teams with Gormley Family and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope Exists Foundation

On September 2, 2022, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Senator William Gormley, and Chairman William Mazur awarded educational scholarships to members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and their children who are pursuing degrees in higher education. The event was held at the Mays Landing Superior Court Complex. Senator Polistina and Assemblyman Guardian were also in attendance and spoke highly of the team for making this scholarship possible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
acprimetime.com

Atlantic City Crime, Murder, Drugs, Municipal Mismanagement

This is Mayor Marty Small’s Atlantic City. It’s not getting better, but worse. The streets are still dark. Lack of proper lighting makes this once great city treacherous to walk thru when the sun goes down. Early prison release. Lack of prosecution from past leadership. CRDA could care...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so

The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
HAMMONTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation

Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run

An Atlantic City man is charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, struck Orlando Fraga at about 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds. Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City councilman arrested in domestic assault

An Atlantic City councilman was arrested Thursday evening, BreakingAC has learned. Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is charged with third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker, court records confirm. He is also charged with simple assault for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, a disorderly persons offense.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

