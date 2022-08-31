There seems to be a default phrase when describing a new iteration of an event: “This year is bigger and better than ever!” However, that saying couldn’t ring truer for Four Chord Music Festival 8, taking place at Wild Things Park in Washington on the second weekend of September. The 2022 rock festival is, in fact, bigger than ever — it’s the first year Four Chord has expanded to two days, with an enormous lineup of talent, including Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, All Time Low, and Jimmy Eats World.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO