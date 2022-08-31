ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh

The Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returned to Pittsburgh today after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Despite the rain, notable politicians including U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined labor organizers and supporters as they marched through the streets of Downtown. This year's...
New partnership with Spotlight PA to provide Pittsburgh with more investigative and public-service journalism

For the past decade, there’s been nothing short of a crisis in our state capital. More and more of Pennsylvania’s sprawling and costly bureaucracy operated without scrutiny from investigative reporters, the watchdogs tracking how our hard-earned tax dollars are spent and demanding answers from lawmakers about waste, fraud, and abuse.
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater is hiring a full-time Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Responsibilities include developing and scheduling digital content (emails, social media, web, and app), managing the playbill and other print projects, assisting in writing and distributing press releases, and more. Salary is $40,000.
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 5-11

The Suffers. Sun., Sept. 11. 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. clubcafelive.com. As ambitious as it is infectious, The Suffers’ latest LP, It Starts With Love, tackles issues of racism, misogyny, and the music industry across its 13 tracks. Interpol and Spoon. Tue., Sept....
Four Chord Music Fest is bigger than ever, bringing huge talent and local collabs

There seems to be a default phrase when describing a new iteration of an event: “This year is bigger and better than ever!” However, that saying couldn’t ring truer for Four Chord Music Festival 8, taking place at Wild Things Park in Washington on the second weekend of September. The 2022 rock festival is, in fact, bigger than ever — it’s the first year Four Chord has expanded to two days, with an enormous lineup of talent, including Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, All Time Low, and Jimmy Eats World.
