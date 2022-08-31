ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out

AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'

Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
Fightful

NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Discusses Using 'Broken Dreams' At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre finally used "Broken Dreams" at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he opened up about the move after the show. McIntyre has been teasing his former theme song's return for a long time , and it was utilized as part of his entrance at the premium live event on September 3. At WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, "The Scottish Warrior" challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and "Broken Dreams" made it an even more memorable moment.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey

Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
Fightful

Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles

Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him

Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Fightful

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022

Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Fightful

More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Fightful

Fightful

