Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out
AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rey Mysterio & Edge After Their Victory At WWE Clash At The Castle
Rey Mysterio and Edge almost stood tall, but Dominik Mysterio made sure that didn't happen. Rey Mysterio and Edge were able to knock off the team of Damian Priest and Edge in a tag match at WWE Clash At The Castle. At the conclusion of the match, Dominik Mysterio kicked Edge in the groin before delivering a clothesline to his father, Rey.
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'
Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
MJF Tweets, Leon Ruffin Marries Aja Smith, Seth Rogen Reacts To Shirt At AEW All Out | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Monday, September 5. - MJF posted his first tweet since May 27. MJF made his return to AEW at AEW All Out, revealing himself as the Joker. - Fightful Select has early plans for WWE Raw. - Seth Freakin Rogen respects the man...
Drew McIntyre Discusses Using 'Broken Dreams' At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre finally used "Broken Dreams" at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he opened up about the move after the show. McIntyre has been teasing his former theme song's return for a long time , and it was utilized as part of his entrance at the premium live event on September 3. At WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, "The Scottish Warrior" challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and "Broken Dreams" made it an even more memorable moment.
CM Punk Details Foot Injury That Sidelined Him After AEW Double Or Nothing
On the June 6 episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk announced that he suffered a foot injury and would be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Punk had just won the AEW World Title at AEW Double or Nothing and was set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/5): Private Party, Serena Deeb, Julia Hart In Action
AEW aired its AEW Dark: Elevation show on September 5. Matches were taped on August 31 from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The full lineup is below. Fans can watch the show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/5) - Julia Hart def. Alice Crowley.
