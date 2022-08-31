In the Commonwealth, September is celebrated as Virginia Spirits Month. This is a time to recognize the State’s rich history of spirits and highlight local distilleries. Virginia is the birthplace of American Spirits. The history dates back to 1620 when George Thorpe – after being introduced to corn by the regional indigenous people – used the crop in place of barley to distill the first batch of American whiskey.

