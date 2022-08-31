ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Celebrate Virginia Spirits Month with 20% off Virginia-made products

In the Commonwealth, September is celebrated as Virginia Spirits Month. This is a time to recognize the State’s rich history of spirits and highlight local distilleries. Virginia is the birthplace of American Spirits. The history dates back to 1620 when George Thorpe – after being introduced to corn by the regional indigenous people – used the crop in place of barley to distill the first batch of American whiskey.
Maine shelters welcome the last 100 beagles from Virginia facility

PORTLAND, Maine – Four thousand beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility and have been sent to rescue shelters across the county. This week, the last 100 arrived in Maine, reports News Center Maine. We previously reported that the Virginia facility was shut down after a lawsuit was...
Virginia gas prices are down about 8 cents from last week

Drivers can look forward to lower prices at the pump. According to AAA, this week’s current average of regular gas in Virginia is $3.56 while last week’s average was $3.64, about an eight-cent difference. Prices continue to drop quickly, with last month’s average at $3.90. These prices...
North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
