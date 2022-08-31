Read full article on original website
WSLS
Celebrate Virginia Spirits Month with 20% off Virginia-made products
In the Commonwealth, September is celebrated as Virginia Spirits Month. This is a time to recognize the State’s rich history of spirits and highlight local distilleries. Virginia is the birthplace of American Spirits. The history dates back to 1620 when George Thorpe – after being introduced to corn by the regional indigenous people – used the crop in place of barley to distill the first batch of American whiskey.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
WSLS
Maine shelters welcome the last 100 beagles from Virginia facility
PORTLAND, Maine – Four thousand beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility and have been sent to rescue shelters across the county. This week, the last 100 arrived in Maine, reports News Center Maine. We previously reported that the Virginia facility was shut down after a lawsuit was...
WSLS
Virginia gas prices are down about 8 cents from last week
Drivers can look forward to lower prices at the pump. According to AAA, this week’s current average of regular gas in Virginia is $3.56 while last week’s average was $3.64, about an eight-cent difference. Prices continue to drop quickly, with last month’s average at $3.90. These prices...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
North Carolina town ranked as safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
Chadwick Boseman’s uncle reported missing in South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina deputies are searching for the uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who was reported missing in the upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Boseman has dementia and Type 2 diabetes. Boseman was […]
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
3 teens missing in NC mountains
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
Families To Receive $450 Per Child
Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
