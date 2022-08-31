ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MS

WJTV 12

Jones County deputy attacked by dog during arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest. Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
FOREST, MS
WTOK-TV

Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that one person is dead after an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Rd. just before 3 p.m. Monday. Cobler said the victim was driving a tractor when he was hit by a car. The tractor rolled on its side into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Children, adult injured in accident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
MERIDIAN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies

Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man shot after declining weed

Police are seeking a suspect in a Northside shooting Friday night that sent the victim to a Jackson hospital. A male victim, 33, was on foot at about 11 p.m. when a man in a white pickup pulled up beside him at 14th Avenue, near 21st Street North, and asked if he wanted to smoke weed. When the victim said no, the suspect shot him and drove away, city public information officer Joe Dillon told The Dispatch.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man has been captured after a 72-year-old man died of a “severe head injury” on Thursday. According to authorities, on September 1, Rankin County deputies were called to Oakdale Road where a man was being treated for “a severe head injury” that the victim appeared to have suffered from intentional blunt force trauma.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Aggravated Domestic Violence and DUIs in Leake and Attala

CROSS F STORM, 64, of Kosciusko, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Police, ACSO. Bond $5,000. TREVON THOMAS, 19, of Floral, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. KEVIN L THURMAN, 38, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD. Bond $1,000. TONY O TRUSS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
Jeffery Mac

Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy It

Andre Jones(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This story centers are 18 year old Andre Jones of Jackson, Mississippi. The young high school graduate was looking forward to starting college in the Fall of 1992. Andre’s mother — Esther — was the president of the Jackson branch of the NAACP. His stepfather (Charles) was a Nation of Islam minister. Andre also had a girlfriend named Tanisha Love. On the night of August 22nd, 1992, Andre and Tanisha were driving together. At around 1 am, they had to stop at a routine sobriety checkpoint in Brandon, Mississippi. At 1:30 am, Andre’s parents received a call from Tanisha.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
MERIDIAN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase

Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
RICHLAND, MS

