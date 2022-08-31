Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Miller: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is most qualified candidate for position
My community college students can tell you this: Trustworthy, qualified speakers need to have expertise in their fields and their messages need to be supported by facts. Speakers who are not trustworthy — especially if they are in leadership positions — are dangerous. The GOP candidate for Michigan...
recordpatriot.com
AAA Survey: Drivers admit to speeding, cell phone use in school zones
DEARBORN — Michigan roads are about to get more crowded — and hazardous — as millions of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours, according to a press release from the Automobile Association of America.
