Troy Messenger
Troy drops season opener to No. 21 Ole Miss
The Troy Trojans (0-1) got 2022 off to a rocky start, falling to the SEC’s Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) by a score of 28-10 on Saturday. Troy started the first half doing exactly what the Trojans wanted to do, forcing stops on defense and moving the ball on offense but it didn’t take long for the Rebels to gain control. After Ole Miss running back Zach Evans broke off a 46-yard run late in the first quarter, the Rebels turned things up. Ulysses Bentley IV broke a Troy tackle in the backfield and scored on a 2-yard run to give Ole Miss a 7-0 lead with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
Area football teams lose road games
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-3), Goshen Eagles (2-1) and Zion Chapel Rebels (0-2) all hit the road on Friday night and all faced tough losses. Pike Lib traveled to Florida and dropped its game to the Chipley Tigers 46-9. Chipley wasted no time, scoring 24 points in the first quarter alone. Chipley scored three touchdowns and three two-point conversions in the first period.
