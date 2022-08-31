Read full article on original website
Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges
A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
Colorado Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Violence Crimes
A Colorado man already on probation for domestic violence allegedly assaulted, used a deadly weapon -- gasoline -- and strangled a woman in late August in Natrona County, an assistant district attorney said Friday. Michael Brundage, 43, heard those and other charges read at his initial appearance by Natrona County...
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
Casper Police Shoot ‘Person of Interest’ From Friday Morning Shooting
A suspect in Friday morning's shooting was shot by a Casper Police Officer after pointing a firearm at officers during a pursuit. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, through the sustained, diligent, and combined efforts of the Casper Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Divisions, a likely location was developed for a person of interest in the shooting that had occurred earlier this morning in North Casper."
Casper Police Officers Involved in Shooting at McKenzie Lake Park
Two Casper Police officers were involved in a shooting at McKenzie Lake Park on Friday, September 2, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department. At approximately 1:54 AM, the officers were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail.
Possible Arson Suspected to be Cause of House Fire in Evansville Monday Night
Arson is suspected to be the cause of a house fire that occurred in Evansville Monday night. That's according to Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson who told Oil City News reporter Greg Hirst that one man is in police custody as a result of the incident. "Thompson said the incident...
WATCH: Downed Powerline Explodes in the Hands of Casper Firefighter
Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson has stated that the cause of the fire was suspect to be due to arson. It's possible the downed powerline was a result of the fire, and not the cause. *****. It was a smoky scene on Monday night as various emergency units responded to...
New Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier Enrobed on Wednesday
Meet Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier, the first woman circuit court judge in the county's history. It's best if you don't need to. But if you're charged with a crime in the county you just might meet her or the other two circuit court judges -- Michael Patchen and Brian Christensen -- in the county because that court is often the first one a citizen will face.
BREAKING: Possible Shots Fired at Spring Hill Apartments in Casper, 1 Person Taken to Hospital
There was a heavy police presence at the Spring Hill Apartment complex on Walsh Drive, in Casper on Friday, with multiple witnesses saying they heard gunshots. One witness, who lives at the complex, told K2 Radio News what he heard. "I was working on my car and I heard three...
Fire Crews Extinguish Garage Fire in South Central Casper
Firefighters quickly put out a garage fire in south central Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 1900 block of East 21st three where they found the fire in an attached garage. Residents were at...
Several Men Sentenced for Securities Fraud Costing Investors More Than $1.5M
A federal judge sentenced several men over the past year for operating a "pump and dump" securities fraud involving a bogus business called NuTech Energy Resources in Gillette, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Investors lost more than $1.5 million in the fraud. “The convictions and sentences imposed on...
Illegal Burning of Weeds Caused Garage Fire in Casper
Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Wednesday night, near the 900 block of South Conwell. That's according to a press release, which states that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found that a detached garage was on fire. The fire was put out shortly thereafter.
Huge fire in Evansville–possibly caused by a backyard power line
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
Kelly Walsh Places 1st at Gillette Volleyball Tournament
Kelly Walsh has started out the 2022 season at 11-0 with 5 wins in the season-opening tournament in Cheyenne and 5 more in the Gillette tournament over the weekend. KW made it to the gold bracket in the Gillette tournament with straight-set wins over Rapid City Central and Douglas. In gold bracket play on Saturday, the Trojans defeated Rapid City Christian 25-9 and 25-23, then beat Scottsbluff, Nebraska 25-15 and 25-15, then defeated cross-town rival Natrona for the tournament championship 25-13 and 25-17. So far KW has lost just one set in 11 matches.
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
Grass Fire Present in Glenrock Near the Dave Johnston Power Plant
On Wednesday afternoon, there was a grass fire present near the Dave Johnston Plant which was caused by a lightning strike. Converse County Emergency Management made a post on their Facebook page providing more information on the fire. According to Emergency Management, a lightning strike started the fire in the...
WYDOT shows progress on the I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive in Casper
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) posted pictures of their progress on the I-25 bridge, which is replacing the overpass with one, shorter bridge structure. "The pair have towered over Walsh Drive for years, and once allowed trains to pass underneath, moving freight on an east-west path to...
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet
The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.
