Thompson, ND

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash

Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KX News

Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
GRAND FORKS, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans

LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
LINCOLN, NE
AG Week

New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields

LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF home sales…Macy’s building & recalls

America’s employers added 315,000 jobs in August. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. The increase in jobs was reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

UND still finding Native artifacts

UND President Andrew Armacost says he doesn’t anticipate any criminal or civil penalties will be filed after this week’s disclosure that Native American artifacts and skeletal remains were found on campus. UND leaders revealed the March discovery during a series of meetings with alumni…faculty…and the media this week....
GRAND FORKS, ND

