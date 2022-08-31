Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
trfradio.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash
Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
valleynewslive.com
Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG Week
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF home sales…Macy’s building & recalls
America’s employers added 315,000 jobs in August. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. The increase in jobs was reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.
Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus
The University of North Dakota says it's working to return cultural artifacts and the remains of “dozens” of people to Indigenous tribes after they were discovered on the campus earlier this year. In a Wednesday letter to the UND community, President Andrew Armacost said that the school was...
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. North Dakota: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; North Dakota 5-6 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET. Nebraska was 3-9 last year and is coming off of a 31-28 defeat against the Northwestern Wildcats last week. How To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
UND still finding Native artifacts
UND President Andrew Armacost says he doesn’t anticipate any criminal or civil penalties will be filed after this week’s disclosure that Native American artifacts and skeletal remains were found on campus. UND leaders revealed the March discovery during a series of meetings with alumni…faculty…and the media this week....
Comments / 0