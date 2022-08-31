Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy drops season opener to No. 21 Ole Miss
The Troy Trojans (0-1) got 2022 off to a rocky start, falling to the SEC’s Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) by a score of 28-10 on Saturday. Troy started the first half doing exactly what the Trojans wanted to do, forcing stops on defense and moving the ball on offense but it didn’t take long for the Rebels to gain control. After Ole Miss running back Zach Evans broke off a 46-yard run late in the first quarter, the Rebels turned things up. Ulysses Bentley IV broke a Troy tackle in the backfield and scored on a 2-yard run to give Ole Miss a 7-0 lead with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban issues challenge to Alabama players after blowout win over Utah State
Nick Saban is never satisfied after an Alabama win, even against an overmatched non-conference opponent like Utah State. The Alabama coach laid out a challenge to his players about how to respond following games like Saturday, and how to find an edge going forward. “There are things that we need...
Alabama superintendent fights to remove Confederate school names
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN’s Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
wdhn.com
Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County
Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
WSFA
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink. The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.
wtvy.com
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When closing out the summer season in Dothan, Water World remains a popular choice for many. “We just moved to the area, my family and I, and we found out about Water World and thought it would be a great way to spend our Labor Day, just bringing the kids and being able to relax,” says Mandi Davis, Water World attendee.
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
WSFA
Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
Alabama man riding bicycle struck, killed by motorist, state police report
An Alabama man riding a bicycle was critically injured and later died after he was struck by a car on Monday. Raymond P. Butler, 74, of Eclectic, was critically injured Monday evening, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee, Alabama state police reported.
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Prattville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian. Police say a 23-year-old Prattville man died at a hospital after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at around 7:28PM Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released. Police...
