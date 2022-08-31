ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, AL

Troy Messenger

Troy drops season opener to No. 21 Ole Miss

The Troy Trojans (0-1) got 2022 off to a rocky start, falling to the SEC’s Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) by a score of 28-10 on Saturday. Troy started the first half doing exactly what the Trojans wanted to do, forcing stops on defense and moving the ball on offense but it didn’t take long for the Rebels to gain control. After Ole Miss running back Zach Evans broke off a 46-yard run late in the first quarter, the Rebels turned things up. Ulysses Bentley IV broke a Troy tackle in the backfield and scored on a 2-yard run to give Ole Miss a 7-0 lead with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
ALABAMA STATE
Goshen, AL
La Fayette, AL
Daleville, AL
Highland Home, AL
Alabama Football
Alabama Education
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame

The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
DALEVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital

Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When closing out the summer season in Dothan, Water World remains a popular choice for many. “We just moved to the area, my family and I, and we found out about Water World and thought it would be a great way to spend our Labor Day, just bringing the kids and being able to relax,” says Mandi Davis, Water World attendee.
DOTHAN, AL
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

City of Dothan water outage advisory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Prattville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian. Police say a 23-year-old Prattville man died at a hospital after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at around 7:28PM Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released. Police...
PRATTVILLE, AL

