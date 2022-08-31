Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Related
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix Police, a motor vehicle crash happened on Carefree Highway on Saturday. The officials reported that a vehicle was traveling west on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. One of those was a man in his 20s, who was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into a wall in the parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport
Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention. Phoenix police were called to a home near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road after reports of gunfire during an argument. Hot temperatures ahead for Labor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Man burned after trying to stop Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say a bystander reported flames coming out of the back of a complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. When they got to the scene, officials said they found out the fire was coming out of a shed behind a single-story duplex.
AZFamily
Phoenix homes damaged in drive-by shooting near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South...
Man dies after being pulled from water at Bartlett Lake
PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled from the water at Bartlett Lake in Arizona during the Labor Day holiday, officials said. Around noon on Monday, deputies received a call for service for a possible drowning at the lake. As authorities arrived on scene, witnesses stated man was swimming and went underwater.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Phoenix dentist hosts annual free Labor of Love dental day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the pandemic and rising costs of healthcare, many people aren’t getting to the dentist as often as they should. To help, Phoenix-based Risas Dental is hosting its 11th annual Labor of Love from 8 a.m. until noon on Labor Day. During the free...
AZFamily
Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is in critical condition after family members found him in a pool Saturday evening. Phoenix fire department was called to a residence near 16th street and Bell Road for the report of a 3-year-old found in a swimming pool. The child was pulled out of the pool by his family and given CPR until rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital. It is not known how long he was underwater.
fox10phoenix.com
Bungalow-style home in Phoenix historic district
A home built in the early-1900s by an artist that sits in the Roosevelt Historic District in Phoenix. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
AZFamily
Phoenix hiking trails to shut down due to Excessive Heat Warning
How to stay safe if you're spending Labor Day at the lake. Arizona's Family reporter Steven Sarabia spent Labor Day morning on Lake Pleasant with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Lake Patrol Division. Free dental services offered in Phoenix on Labor Day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Risas Dental and Braces...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Man dead after hiking in extreme heat near Cave Creek
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South...
3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A multi vehicular crash resulted in causing serious injuries to 3 people in Phoenix, on Friday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that the 3 people were taken to the hospital in a very critical [..]
AZFamily
18-year-old dies after shooting at north Phoenix boys’ group home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man who was shot at a boys’ group home in north Phoenix has died, police confirmed on Monday. The 17-year-old suspected shooter is in custody. On Thursday around 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old T’revonsay Sales with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died Sunday morning.
Family of five hurt in overnight car crash in north Phoenix
Two young children are seriously hurt after an overnight car crash on Carefree Highway just east of Interstate 17.
AZFamily
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
According to the Glendale Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning in Glendale. The crash occurred on 51st Avenue near Glendale Avenue. According to the officials, a white car and a [..]
AZFamily
Sheriff’s deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Labor Day weekend is coming to a close, Lake Pleasant is still packed with visitors. And the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol is still encouraging everyone who’s still out on the lake to be extra cautious. The patrol says they’ve seen...
Comments / 1