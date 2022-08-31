Read full article on original website
Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189
Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
GoPro Hero 11 Black: Specifications and launch window confirmed for refreshed action camera
GoPro is preparing to release the Hero 11 Black, the refresh of the popular Hero 10 Black. While the Hero 11 Black retains its predecessor's design, a new leak confirms changed internal hardware, including an upgraded camera sensor and improved video stabilisation. Camera Gadget Leaks / Rumors. It seems that...
USB4 Version 2.0 announced with up to double the standard's original speed
Accessory Desktop Launch Laptop Ultrabook Thunderbolt. The USB4 standard was originally announced with up to 40 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of "data performance" over USB Implementers Forum- (USB-IF) certified cables. That was the first iteration, however, and now there is a second rated to bring its top speed up to no less than 80Gb/s.
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – An affordable 4G smartphone with a 90-Hz AMOLED
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. With its Redmi series, Xiaomi offers smartphones of the entry-level and mid-range that distinguish themselves with their good price-performance ratio. The manufacturer includes a particularly wide offering palette in its current Redmi Note series. There is a total of five Redmi Note smartphones of the entry-level and midrange that compete for the favor of buyers.
Unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 variant with 20 GB of VRAM breaks cover for the first time
It is no secret that AIBs often sold large batches of graphics cards to cryptocurrency miners back when Ethereum/Bitcoin prices were high. Zotac even advertised its graphics cards as mining ready and to nobody's surprise, got a lot of flak in return. Now, a Twitter leaker has shown off an entirely new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 SKU that was supposedly sold only to cryptocurrency miners. The graphics card in question are on sale for an unspecified price, but there are only a 100 units up for grabs.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra's camera successors are backed to launch as Android smartphones with significant charging upgrades
The 12S Ultra currently stands out as the only Xiaomi flagship smartphone to boast a 1-inch sensor as a main rear camera. However, should a new Digital Chat Station tip prove accurate, it will not have the spec to itself for that much longer, and could be blown out of the water by its spiritual successors in another way on top of that.
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX989 will team up to form the Android flagship smartphone combo to beat in 2023
According to the eminent leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone with the Sony IMX989 as a main image sensor ready to go. Given the latest rumors, this device might launch as the "13 Ultra", the top-end SKU of its upcoming flagship series. However, it may not have this unique combination of putative specs to itself for very long.
Vivo X80 Pro - Strong smartphone with few weaknesses
Vivo aims to redefine videography with its smartphone. Judging by the spec sheet alone, it meets the basic requirements well enough. Ultra HD video up to 60 frames per second and 8k at 30 FPS, supplemented by powerful image stabilization. Vivo also hopes to provide the cinema experience out of the box with the Zeiss Cinematic mode.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer
As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
Xiaomi POCO M5s arrives sporting an AMOLED display and a 64 MP camera from €209
Xiaomi has announced the POCO M5s, a smartphone that measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm and weighs 178.8 g. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will be available in Blue, Grey and White colourways, all with black camera housings. As for the latter, Xiaomi includes a 64 MP primary sensor, along with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth cameras. Additionally, the POCO M5s has a 13 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, mirroring the device's 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
Redmi A1 leaks as Xiaomi's next entry-level smartphone running Android 12 (Go edition)
Yogesh Brar has shared numerous specifications relating to the Redmi A1, a new product category for Xiaomi. Rumoured to be arriving tomorrow alongside the Redmi 11, the Redmi A1 should feature the MediaTek Helio A22, a chipset that we have already reviewed in budget smartphones like the Nokia 2.3 and the Huawei Y5 2019. Predictably, Xiaomi will complement the Redmi A1 with just 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage, reinforcing that the device is squarely a budget smartphone.
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra - The bokeh effect of the camera smartphone is sensational
Together with Leica, the 12S Ultra from Xiaomi focuses heavily on the camera system, which consists of a huge Sony IMX989 that performs particularly well with excellent image quality and natural bokeh. We were particularly taken with the quality of the blur area. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie...
The Lenovo Yoga 7 14 confirms AMD's advantage in the mobile segment
AMD Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Review Snippet Touchscreen Windows. The new Yoga 7 14 is Lenovo's current 14-inch convertible in the upper mid-range segment. Priced at 1499 Euros (or 1349 Euros for students), it is around 500 Euros cheaper than the flagship convertible Yoga 9i, which left a very good impression during our review. Customers can choose between the Yoga 7 14 with the Intel Core i7-1260P and the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. The price and the specs are identical (2.8K OLED, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), but AMD users do not get Thunderbolt support. However, one of the two USB-C ports supports USB 4 (40 Gbps), so there should not be many limitations in practice.
YOGA・
Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800 super-ultra-short-throw projector launches for 150-in image
Epson has unveiled a new home cinema projector, the EpiqVision EH-LS800. The company defines the gadget as “super-ultra-short-throw”, with a 0.16:1 throw ratio, allowing you to place it as little as 285 mm (~11.2-in) away from the wall for a 150-in (~3.81 m) wide image. Alternatively, you can place the projector 230 mm (~9.1-in) from the wall for an 80-in (~2.03 m) picture. The 4K PRO-UHD projector has a peak brightness of 4,000 lms and a contrast ratio of 2,500,000:1.
Apple Watch Pro is tipped to launch with a flat screen and a super-sized top-end SKU
Apple is now believed to unleash an inaugural Pro version of its Watch alongside the iPhone 14 series that could be as durable as it is expensive. Now, not more than 48 hours from its potential reveal, leakers claims to have uncovered what might be the most compelling evidence of its existence yet.
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
TCL C735 98-in QLED 4K TV shown at IFA with 120 Hz refresh rate
TCL has shown its new C735 98-in TV at IFA, also known as model 98C735. First announced at CES, the QLED 4K TV has an IMAX Enhanced display, with a 6,000:1 contrast ratio, a typical brightness of 450 nits and a wide 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, the device supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. The screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate, with MEMC technology to smooth fast-moving images.
