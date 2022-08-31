Read full article on original website
2 major advantages the NY Jets have over the Baltimore Ravens
The New York Jets must maximize their few advantages over the Baltimore Ravens. As 6.5-point underdogs on their home field (per FanDuel Sportsbook), the New York Jets have their fair share of disadvantages against the Baltimore Ravens. We’ll cover plenty of those throughout the upcoming week. But there are...
The NY Jets have a clear path to upsetting Ravens
The New York Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game that is a lot closer than most people think. September always arrives, as long as it takes. Week 1 is finally upon us all. The New York Jets are ready to receive the Baltimore Ravens in...
NY Jets safety Jordan Whitehead reobtains favorite jersey number
The New York Jets’ final releases allowed Whitehead to get his favorite digit back. The New York Jets brought in safety Jordan Whitehead to keep sixes off the field. Hence, it was only natural he ditch the digit after he wore it during his first metropolitan preseason. Whitehead joined...
The NY Jets roster has 1 non-negotiable hole left to fill
It’s non-negotiable: Joe Douglas has to fix this lingering New York Jets roster hole. Only seven days remain until the New York Jets kick off their 2022 season with a MetLife Stadium battle against the Baltimore Ravens. But there’s still one gaping hole left on the roster that general...
