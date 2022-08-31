ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets X-Factor

NY Jets safety Jordan Whitehead reobtains favorite jersey number

The New York Jets’ final releases allowed Whitehead to get his favorite digit back. The New York Jets brought in safety Jordan Whitehead to keep sixes off the field. Hence, it was only natural he ditch the digit after he wore it during his first metropolitan preseason. Whitehead joined...
The NY Jets roster has 1 non-negotiable hole left to fill

It’s non-negotiable: Joe Douglas has to fix this lingering New York Jets roster hole. Only seven days remain until the New York Jets kick off their 2022 season with a MetLife Stadium battle against the Baltimore Ravens. But there’s still one gaping hole left on the roster that general...
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

