ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Not playing at a major tournament would eat me alive forever – Jess Fishlock

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zK3a_0hccfXIQ00

Wales veteran Jess Fishlock says failing to play at a major tournament in her career would “eat me alive forever”.

Fishlock has had a celebrated career at club level, collecting Champions League winner’s medals at Frankfurt and Lyon as well as winning domestic titles during spells in Netherlands and Australia.

The Seattle-based OL Reign midfielder was also named the Most Valuable Player in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League in 2021.

But Fishlock, 35, has never played at a major tournament for Wales, and the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could represent her last chance of doing so.

Wales need four points from their final two qualifiers, away to Greece on Friday and at home to Slovenia on Tuesday, to guarantee a place in October’s play-offs.

“I don’t see it so much as (something missing) from my CV,” Fishlock said when asked about the possibility of never playing at a major tournament.

“But as a proud Welsh woman it would definitely be something that I would not be able to get past for the rest of my life.

“It would be something that would just eat me alive forever.”

Gemma Grainger said last week that she made a deal with Fishlock when she was appointed Wales boss in March 2021.

Grainger signed a four-year contract and wanted Wales’ most capped footballer to “stick around” for the entire period.

But Fishlock, who will win her 135th cap in Greece, said: “I said to Gemma at the beginning that I just have to see what my body and mind feels like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCn9R_0hccfXIQ00
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger hopes Jess Fishlock’s international career will extend beyond the current World Cup qualifying campaign (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

“We’ll see what happens with this campaign, whether it’s joy or sadness.

“Committing to a campaign is not like CONCACAF or Asia where it’s basically two weeks of your life. It’s 18 months of your entire life.

“My focus right now is on the World Cup campaign and doing well.

“After that I’ll reassess to see how my body’s feeling and, more importantly, where my mind is at.”

Fishlock has returned to the Wales squad after being rested for the June friendly with New Zealand in Spain.

She said: “It was a no-brainer, a time to breathe for a couple of days with no travel.

“We have a crazy and intense schedule, everything is super-high pressure.

“It was the only chance to refresh and reboot.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is focused on enjoying success ahead of simply being part of big occasions as he prepares for his Champions League debut. The former Australia head coach has led teams in the World Cup and Confederations Cup as well as the Asians Champions League and the Europa League group stages last term.
SOCCER
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle

At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday. The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Fishlock
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Pat Lam hails ‘phenomenal impact’ of England prop Ellis Genge on Bristol return

Bristol boss Pat Lam has hailed Ellis Genge’s “phenomenal” impact around the club as he prepares to feature in Friday’s Gallagher Premiership opener against Bath. England prop Genge, who captained Leicester to the Premiership title last term, is set for a match-day role in the west country derby at Ashton Gate.
RUGBY
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Serena Williams played what was likely the last match of her professional career while Oval Invincibles lived up to their name, defending their women’s Hundred title with Trent Rockets lifting the men’s trophy. In football, new United signing Antony scored on his Manchester United debut as Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Lyon#Ol
newschain

Liam Plunkett confident USA’s new Major League Cricket will attract top stars

Liam Plunkett believes England’s top stars will find it hard to resist the attraction of the big-money Major League Cricket competition in the United States next summer. The inaugural 20-over event is set to involve franchises based in six US cities and offer higher salaries than any league in the world with the exception of the Indian Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Irish Champion Stakes set to headline stellar weekend

Vadeni could clash with both Luxembourg and Mishriff in what promises to be a fascinating renewal of the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday. Owned by the Aga Khan, Vadeni supplemented his Prix du Jockey Club success with a hard-fought victory in the Eclipse at Sandown, where Mishriff was beaten just a neck in a thrilling finish.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Callan hoping Giavellotto can spring St Leger surprise

Jockey Neil Callan says he has exceeded his own expectations since returning from a decade in Hong Kong, with the rider looking to Giavellotto for a Classic surprise in Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster. Callan was among the leading jockeys in Britain when he left to further his...
SPORTS
newschain

Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening

Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight. Five alerts for possible flooding are in place for the River Soar in Lancashire, Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire, River Cole and Dorcan Brook in Swindon, River Maun in Nottinghamshire and River Plym and Tory Brook in Devon.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Harry and Meghan arrive in Germany to promote Invictus Games

The red carpet was rolled out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they were welcomed to Germany for an Invictus Games event. Meghan wore a cream top and beige wide-legged belted trousers as she stepped into the bright sunshine in Dusseldorf. Harry, dressed in a suit and white...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

The pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, US police said. Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

A federal judge has granted a request by former president Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home last month. The judge also temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes. The...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy