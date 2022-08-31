Duplin County man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A large law enforcement presence was at a home in Duplin County for what officials were calling an investigation into internet crimes against children.

On Wednesday, Gregory Holmes Bradshaw, 40, of Wallace, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held in the Duplin County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan spoke with Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed an active scene was at a home outside of Wallace. He said an investigation into internet crimes against children was going on at a home in the Friendly Acres area.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. Officials from Homeland Security, the Syracuse (NY) Police Department and the NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were also at the home. They remained at the home gathering evidence late Wednesday morning.

There was no information on arrests or if any items were taken from the home as part of the investigation.

