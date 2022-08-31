ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joelinton
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Sports#Brazilian#Ggrecon
SPORTbible

Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
SPORTbible

Jordan Pickford produced one of the best goalkeeping performances against Liverpool, he was sensational

The first Merseyside derby of the season between Everton and Liverpool ended in a 0-0 stalemate, with Jordan Pickford putting in a man of the match performance. It was a much anticipated derby between the two local rivals but the match did not live up to the expectations, with no goals to show despite a combined 37 shots between the two sides.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy