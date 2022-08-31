Read full article on original website
Related
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
Comments / 0