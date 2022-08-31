Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.

Jayden Jenkins, 21, of Walden Court, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and Antonio Flores, 19, of Glenwood Avenue, was booked into the jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

They are both expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car about 6:55 p.m. driven by Flores at East Myrtle Avenue and Lois Court for excessive window tint, but the car drove away from police at a high rate of speed.

The car went north on Market Street, using the turning lane to pass other cars, and at Wiseman and Belleview avenues drove through a vacant lot to avoid hitting a child who was driving a go-cart in the road, reports said.

Reports said the car stopped in the 1100 block of Belleview Avenue and Jenkins and a 17-year-old female jumped out. The car continued driving, reports said.

Jenkins ran through a backyard, tossed a gun over a fence and then jumped over the fence, reports said.

Reports said an officer, who also jumped over the fence, stunned Jenkins and was able to take him into custody.

Police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun on the other side of the fence, reports said.

The juvenile was also caught and cited through juvenile court with obstructing official business.

Police continued chasing the car but lost it after one of the cruisers overheated. Officers later found the car at East Judson Avenue and Garden Court.

A police dog tracked the driver to a basement window in an apartment building in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard and the window appeared to be tampered with, reports said.

Reports said police went inside and caught Flores coming out of a bathroom, where he was arrested. Reports said police recognized him as the driver of the car.

Jenkins was arrested on the same charge March 16 by city police. His case was bound over to common pleas court and he entered an intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) plea on July 18.

An ILC plea means a defendant pleads guilty and if they complete certain court requirements within a specific amount of time, the charge is dismissed.

