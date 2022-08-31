ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MSYQ_0hccfC0P00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.

Jayden Jenkins, 21, of Walden Court, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and Antonio Flores, 19, of Glenwood Avenue, was booked into the jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business

They are both expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car about 6:55 p.m. driven by Flores at East Myrtle Avenue and Lois Court for excessive window tint, but the car drove away from police at a high rate of speed.

The car went north on Market Street, using the turning lane to pass other cars, and at Wiseman and Belleview avenues drove through a vacant lot to avoid hitting a child who was driving a go-cart in the road, reports said.

Reports said the car stopped in the 1100 block of Belleview Avenue and Jenkins and a 17-year-old female jumped out. The car continued driving, reports said.

Jenkins ran through a backyard, tossed a gun over a fence and then jumped over the fence, reports said.

Reports said an officer, who also jumped over the fence, stunned Jenkins and was able to take him into custody.

Police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun on the other side of the fence, reports said.

The juvenile was also caught and cited through juvenile court with obstructing official business.

Police continued chasing the car but lost it after one of the cruisers overheated. Officers later found the car at East Judson Avenue and Garden Court.

A police dog tracked the driver to a basement window in an apartment building in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard and the window appeared to be tampered with, reports said.

Reports said police went inside and caught Flores coming out of a bathroom, where he was arrested. Reports said police recognized him as the driver of the car.

Jenkins was arrested on the same charge March 16 by city police. His case was bound over to common pleas court and he entered an intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) plea on July 18.

An ILC plea means a defendant pleads guilty and if they complete certain court requirements within a specific amount of time, the charge is dismissed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WETM

11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults. Around 10 p.m. at the fair,...
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Cars
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield Fair safety measures limited over money concerns

The brawl between ten people at the Canfield fair landed a 14 year old in jail, for carrying a pistol that went off. Seven juveniles and three young adults are all expected to show their faces in court for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. There are some safety measures...
CANFIELD, OH
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Flores
WFMJ.com

Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested

As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp

First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Walden Court#Lois Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy