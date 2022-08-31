Related
A Busy Week for Madison Tennis
Last week was a busy one for the Madison Girls tennis team playing four big schools: Sioux Falls Washington, Huron, Brookings and Pierre. The girls played Sioux Falls Washington last Tuesday, and played well with five super tie breaks. Madison won three of five tie breaks but it was not enough, falling with a team score of 5-4 to Washington.
DSU Cross Country Opens Season ‘Under the Lights’
This past weekend, both men’s and women’s cross country teams for Dakota State opened up their season in the Augustana Twilight meet, one of the largest meets in the Midwest region. The Trojan’s men’s team came in as the four-time NSAA defending champion. They finished 19th as a...
