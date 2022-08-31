Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Monday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 222 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .213 batting average with a .566 OPS, 4 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Monday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 238 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .227 batting average with a .620 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Monday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 267 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .272 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed
Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel starting Monday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Isbel for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Corey Dickerson as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday while Tyler O'Neill moves to centerfield and Ben DeLuzio sits. Our models project Dickerson, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel,...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hernandez is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Hernandez for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Alex Bregman in Astros' Monday lineup
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is starting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bregman is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Bregman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9...
