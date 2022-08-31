Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
One critically hurt in west Wichita crash
Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
kfdi.com
Missing Wichita man found safe in Pawnee County
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing man, but he was later found safe in Pawnee County. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, left his home without a phone around 11 a.m. Monday. He is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup, and it was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
kfdi.com
Two injured when wrong-way driver hits several cars in northwest Wichita
Police said a wrong-way driver hit several cars in northwest Wichita Sunday afternoon, leaving two people with minor injuries. Drivers called 911 around 3 p.m. to say that the driver of a pickup was threatening people near 37th Street North and Arkansas. Several cars were struck there. The pickup then hit another vehicle head-on at 53rd Street North and Ridge road. The pickup caught fire but crews got it under control in a short time.
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
kfdi.com
Teen shot in leg in south Wichita
Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a shooting in a south Wichita neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting was reported just before noon in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. Police said a teenage girl was shot in the leg, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
KAKE TV
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
KWCH.com
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
KWCH.com
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254. A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from...
KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
kfdi.com
KDOT Hosting 2nd Public Meeting for U.S. 54/East Kellogg Project
The Kansas Dept. of Transportation is hosting an open house-style public meeting about improvements to the U.S. 54/East Kellogg corridor. It will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School Gymnasium, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two...
New $35 million health facility in Wichita to be part of a larger ‘really cool story’
The new OneRise Health Campus on Wichita’s south side, a planned 70-acre campus to treat behavioral health among other things, has a deal for its first occupant.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
kfdi.com
Men sought in connection to south Broadway shooting
Wichita police are asking for help finding the men pictured in connection to a shooting on south Broadway. On August 24, these men were involved in an argument in a business near Broadway and Lincoln. The men left the store around 11:36 p.m. and met in an alley. The man in the gray shirt is believed to have shot the man in the black shirt, before leaving the area on a silver mountain bike. The man in the black shirt was seen leaving the area on foot headed north, but did not appear to ever seek medical attention.
KWCH.com
Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
KAKE TV
Wichita police catch 44 drivers running red lights at one intersection in one morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that in one morning at one intersection on the east side, officers issued 57 citations, most of them for running red lights. The department's traffic section and Patrol East Community Policing unit conducted an enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Road on Monday morning. A post on WPD's Facebook page says it's one of the high accident intersections in the city.
