Beaverton, OR

Shooting At Illegal Street Takeover Kills One, Injures Two

An illegal street takeover event on Sunday night in Portland had a shooting that killed one person and injured two. Police say the street takeover happened on Marine Drive over I-5. 20-year-old Cameron Taylor was one of three people shot. He was taken from the scene in a private vehicle....
PORTLAND, OR
Pedestrian Killed In I-5 Hit And Run

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253, south of Highway 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Cassandra Sullivan, of Salem, was struck by a vehicle....
SALEM, OR

