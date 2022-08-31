Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Business is spot on for lasting service
The Concerned Citizens Association of Natchitoches recognized Ink Spot owners Becky Vead and Larry Vead and their longtime employee James Kwak Aug. 25 for their decades of service to Natchitoches residents. The Veads have served the printing needs of the community since the Spot opened 28 years ago. A Natchitoches...
Natchitoches Times
Cooks celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
Billie and Mary Ellen (LaCaze) Cook were married at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Aug. 31, 1957. They were high school sweethearts from the Natchitoches area, and both attended Northwestern State where Billie was a Hall of Fame baseball player and is one of only five players to have his number retired.
Natchitoches Times
Hwy 1 between 490 and 119 to get $1.1 million patching
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Aug. 30 that nine projects around the state, including one in Natchitoches Parish, received bids recently. Nine contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $50.7 million. The local project is for pavement/overlay. * Milling and patching on LA 1 between LA 490...
Natchitoches Times
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
