New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Portion of Saluda Riverwalk Closing Due to Maintenance
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to walk the Saluda Riverwalk, you need to be aware of some changes. According to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, September 7 through Friday, September 9. City...
Man missing in Columbia after leaving medical transport vehicle, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who they say left a medical transport vehicle. Officers say they're trying to find 53-year-old Theodore Douglas Cooley. Back on August 30, police say he was being transported from Colleton County Medical Center to West Columbia in a hospital transport vehicle.
WIS-TV
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
abccolumbia.com
September is World Alzheimer’s Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— September is World Alzheimer’s Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. ABC’s Reena Roy Reports on how to spot the warning signs.
Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
wach.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
WIS-TV
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a Columbia area Burger King franchise over child labor law has led to fines and a compliance agreement from the U.S. Department of Labor. Investigators in the Wage and Hour Division of the department reviewed the time records of the Applegreen USA Central...
WLTX.com
City of Camden hosting week-long Cultural District celebration
If you love art, this is the week to head to Camden. The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week.
New bridge planned for Paul Long Road in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to build a new, improved bridge on Paul Long Road over Branch of Big Beaverdam Creek in Newberry County. The new bridge will be wider and have updated guardrails to improve safety. In addition, the new bridge will...
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
Crash on Millwood Avenue sends pedestrian to hospital overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a major collision that happened overnight and left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened late Saturday evening in the area of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street, forcing the closure of Millwood between Taylor and Gervais streets for some time. Investigators...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
