Central Illinois Proud
Labor Day Bridge to Bridge run for Illinois Valley Striders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Labor Day morning, more than 300 runners took a four-mile run to support the Illinois Valley Striders, an organization that promotes wellness through running and walking activities, while striving to enhance the Peoria community. Runners prepared to run from Water Street in Peoria, over...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
1470 WMBD
Two now arrested following recent stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they now have two suspects in custody in connection with a stabbing incident more than a week ago. Police say Kendall Howard, 31, was arrested Friday on charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. This follows the arrest of Reuben Bailey,...
foxillinois.com
Normal police are searching for suspected shoplifter
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the photo. Police say the suspect stole a bottle of cologne from Von Maur. If you have any information to help identify this suspect, you can contact Detective Badalamenti at 309-454-9798...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
Central Illinois Proud
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria celebrates Labor Day with parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday is Labor Day, and what better way to spend it than by honoring those who work hard by throwing a parade. “They make me feel good for the labor movement. You know, it’s still there, it’s still thriving and the people are still interested in it,” said Nancy Gardner, co-chair of the Labor Day parade committee.
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
wcbu.org
Man dead after early morning shooting
A man has died after an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue, according to Peoria Police. Officers responded to the area around 6:24 a.m. after a Shot Spotter alert notified them of 12 ammunition rounds fired in that area. According to a...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 2nd afternoon shooting in Peoria sends a man to a local hospital
UPDATE (7:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police provided no suspect information in a news release about Thursday afternoon’s second shooting in the River City. Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots fired in the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue. between South Griswold and South Streets.
1470 WMBD
Potential teachers strike not far from minds of Peoria Labor Day parade attendees
PEORIA, Ill. – To hear one longtime local labor leader tell it, the labor movement is making a comeback in this country — and, in Peoria. “Walter Reuther said many years ago, when he founded the (United Auto Workers) is that the only power labor has when there is work to do. Ladies and gentlemen, we have lots of work to do,” said Marty Helfers, former head of the West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, and one of the masters of ceremonies at this year’s Labor Day Parade through downtown Peoria Monday.
