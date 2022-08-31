ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates 25th anniversary

FISHERS – Save the date! The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary and everyone’s invited. Festivities kick off on Friday, September 16th at the St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers. Attendees will be able to try an array of middle eastern foods, enjoy...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy