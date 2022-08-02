Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arts, Beats and Eats delights visitors once again in Royal Oak
Arts, Beats and Eats returned to Downtown Royal Oak over the weekend, one of the community’s favorite end-of-summer events. “You got friends you didn’t see for years,” Miles Long said. “When you come out here to a place like this, you all meet up here and it’s great. It really means a lot.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nostalgia factor: Ypsilanti’s Game Pawn brings back retro gaming
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Garrett Pyatt and Cam Sohrabi never thought buying and selling video games would become their careers. The two friends met in high school and started selling games to make some extra cash. They sold their own games, their friends used games, and even some video games they found at garage sales or thrift stores.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Critical vote coming Tuesday in Eastern Michigan University labor dispute
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A labor dispute at Eastern Michigan University shows no sign of letting up. The faculty union at the university is set to make a critical vote Tuesday that could signal a strike just as the school year gets underway. “It’s kind of weird, being the beginning...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monte Pointzes vanished from Detroit 8 years ago; He was 16 years old
DETROIT – Monte Pointzes has been missing for eight years. He was last seen on Sept. 9, 2014, in Detroit. He was 16 years old when he disapeared. Pointzes would be 24 years old now. The photo above shows him age-progressed to 23 years old. He is 5′7′' tall,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home
DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial in Southfield displays gravestones for those that have died due to gun violence
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A gravestone memorial in Southfield symbolizes the number of gun deaths in Oakland County since the beginning of the year. A devastating reminder of the lives that were lost. The memorial is located at St David’s Episcopal Church off of 12 Mile Road and is dotted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Every month for the past five years, the “Cooley boys” have met at the Ram’s Horn in Southfield on 12 Mile Road. This tradition included their beloved waitress, who was a victim of gun violence last weekend. LaRi Jobina Brisco, 43, was waiting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman believes her pregnant dog was stolen
DETROIT – A Detroit dog owner is desperately trying to find her beloved husky mix, but this isn’t your normal missing dog situation. Dax, the dog, is expecting puppies any day, and her owner believes someone took her. The search for Dax has been seen on many flyers,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696 A driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” died after rear-ending another vehicle as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm, humid Saturday in Metro Detroit turns to storm chances by Sunday
DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. It’s been a beautiful start to the holiday weekend. We’ve had plenty of sunshine around with a little cloud cover, as well, working throughout the day. High temperatures have made it into the mid-to-upper 80s for most everyone, definitely feeling like summer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old-girl identified as victim of ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
DETROIT – It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Latoya Foster is now grieving after her 16-year-old daughter, Ja’Miyah Lawrence, was identified as one of the victims in the deadly “random” shooting spree on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police confirmed Friday that the unidentified female...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lions QB partners with Detroit high school to launch clothing collection
DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration. The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”. All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roseville woman arrested for impaired driving, child endangerment, officials say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been arrested for impaired driving, and child endangerment officials say. The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:20 p.m. in Royal Oak, police say. Police say the female driver, 36, displayed severe intoxication when they pulled her over as she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: 2 arrested, 1 still at large after stolen SUV crashes into squad car
DETROIT – Police are searching for a driver who they said intentionally rammed a Detroit police cruiser and fled on foot. It happened just before midnight on Sunday (Sept. 4) at a Citgo gas station on 8 Mile Road near Glastonbury Road. Officers opened fire on the driver. “Eastbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deputy working in Oakland County Jail suspended without pay amid investigation into ‘wrongdoing’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A probationary Oakland County sheriff’s deputy working in the jail has been suspended without pay. The deputy is under investigation for “wrongdoing.” They had been employed for five months and was working the midnight shift in the Oakland County Jail. New hires...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a freeway crash Monday morning that killed one driver in Royal Oak the night before. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one vehicle rear ended another as they exited onto I-75 from eastbound I-696. The at-fault driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed with no evidence of braking,” officials said.
