ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arts, Beats and Eats delights visitors once again in Royal Oak

Arts, Beats and Eats returned to Downtown Royal Oak over the weekend, one of the community’s favorite end-of-summer events. “You got friends you didn’t see for years,” Miles Long said. “When you come out here to a place like this, you all meet up here and it’s great. It really means a lot.”
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nostalgia factor: Ypsilanti’s Game Pawn brings back retro gaming

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Garrett Pyatt and Cam Sohrabi never thought buying and selling video games would become their careers. The two friends met in high school and started selling games to make some extra cash. They sold their own games, their friends used games, and even some video games they found at garage sales or thrift stores.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Laconia, NH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Laconia, NH
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home

DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Converse
Person
Elizabeth Eaton
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman believes her pregnant dog was stolen

DETROIT – A Detroit dog owner is desperately trying to find her beloved husky mix, but this isn’t your normal missing dog situation. Dax, the dog, is expecting puppies any day, and her owner believes someone took her. The search for Dax has been seen on many flyers,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warm, humid Saturday in Metro Detroit turns to storm chances by Sunday

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. It’s been a beautiful start to the holiday weekend. We’ve had plenty of sunshine around with a little cloud cover, as well, working throughout the day. High temperatures have made it into the mid-to-upper 80s for most everyone, definitely feeling like summer...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The New Yorker#Clickondetroit
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lions QB partners with Detroit high school to launch clothing collection

DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration. The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”. All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a freeway crash Monday morning that killed one driver in Royal Oak the night before. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one vehicle rear ended another as they exited onto I-75 from eastbound I-696. The at-fault driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed with no evidence of braking,” officials said.
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy