Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Final thoughts, score prediction for the Clemson-Georgia Tech Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
That’s the goal coach Dabo Swinney laid out for his 2022 Clemson football team, which opens its season in primetime Monday against Georgia Tech in the first leg of a journey that, he hopes, takes the Tigers to the College Football Playoff national championship game five months later. “That...
Raleigh News & Observer
Clemson vs Georgia Tech football kickoff time, odds, TV channel, stream, radio
Clemson football’s season opener is upon us. Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25, aren’t playing on Saturday but open their 2022 season two days later against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. Here’s your Labor Day gameday guide.
Comments / 0