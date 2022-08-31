ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dowagiac, MI

Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation indicated a black 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 71 year old Frankie Handshoe of Hamilton, Indiana, was eastbound on 500 South at the intersection of SR 1 when Handshoe pulled out into the path of a southbound motorcycle after having stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle was 2009 Harley-Davidson being operated by 51 year old John King of Garrett, Indiana. King was unable to avoid the Ford and King struck the driver’s side. King was treated at the scene and then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he was reported in serious but stable condition. Handshoe and his passenger, 49 year old Georgie Teegardin, of Hamilton, Indiana, were both treated at the scene and then transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for further treatment in stable condition. King was not wearing helmet at the time of the crash. Handshoe and Teegardin were both wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Angola Police, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Rescue, and Steuben County EMS.
Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County

It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
Man killed in Elkhart shooting

Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Freeman pleased with Buchner’s first collegiate start. Updated: 6 hours ago. Quarterback Tyler Buchner...
South Bend Stolen Car Chase into the River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man has been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle where he drove into the river. Early Monday morning, around 2:00a.m. South Bend police investigated reports of a stolen vehicle at E. Lasalle Avenue right downtown. While helping out the victim of the...
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
Death investigation underway in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
Fire damages abandoned building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A fire that damaged an abandoned home Monday morning is currently under investigation, officials said. Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, to reports of a fire in an abandoned home in the 200 block of Cooley Street in Kalamazoo.
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade

It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
Fire at Kalamazoo business under investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI – Authorities are working to determine the cause of how a Kalamazoo business caught fire Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the Saturday, Sept. 3 blaze, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
