(AP)–Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring normal water service to tens of thousands of customers. Officials announced Sunday that water pressure was back to normal for most of Jackson. Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city. Officials said Sunday that most of Jackson should have running water, though residents are still advised not to drink straight from the tap. The city remains under a boil water notice. Officials also said future repairs leave potential for fluctuations in water pressure.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO