WBBJ
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
WBBJ
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
WBBJ
2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Woman Arrested On Drug Charges
Troy, Tenn.–During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30th, Aubrey N. Dysart, 27, of Troy, was arrested during an undercover operation conducted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office after selling 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine to an individual out of her residence. Ms. Dysart was charged with Possession...
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
radionwtn.com
Judicial Community, Carroll County Mourns Loss Of Judge Williams
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Court of Criminal Appeals Judge John Everett Williams passed away Friday at the age of 68. Services for Judge Williams have not yet been announced. Judge Williams of Huntingdon was a long-time attorney and jurist, as well as a magician and actor. He took to the stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in early August, sharing stories of Huntingdon’s history at a bicentennial event called “Stories from the Past”.
WBBJ
4th annual BBQ fundraiser held to support East Madison County Community Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready, set, eat!. The 4th Annual Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Fundraiser took place Monday at the East Madison County Community Center. The event started at 7 a.m. and will go until all food is gone. The menu included pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ plates with trimmings,...
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
WBBJ
Foster Family Fair coming to Jackson September 10 amid need for homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Foster Parent Association is hosting a foster family fair with a variety of members and associations involved in the community to support potential and current foster parents. Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association, shares the need for this fair.
Meth, heroin among $166K worth of drugs found in South Fulton home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in South Fulton teamed up in a raid this week at a home that they were watching for some time. Three people are facing multiple felony charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. SWAT teams from South Fulton...
WBBJ
33 animals rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hardeman County
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, Tennessee. The rescue came after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. When ARC responders...
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
WBBJ
VFW holds 11th annual Labor Day car show in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — With food, music, cool cars and a good cause, veterans of Lexington’s VFW Post #1294 drew in support from their community at the 11th Annual Labor Day Cool Car Cruise-In. VFW Chaplain Chris Dangler shared why it is important to have fundraisers like the car...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10) East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson) Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington) Tuesday, September 6. Planetarium Show (Jackson) Soybean...
WBBJ
A Step Ahead Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Vintage Ball Thursday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Step Ahead Foundation announces their 3rd Annual Vintage Ball. It will take place on Thursday, September 8 at The New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the ball support A Step Ahead’s education and pregnancy prevention efforts, as well as the...
WBBJ
Officials: Miss. capital city close to normal water pressure
(AP)–Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring normal water service to tens of thousands of customers. Officials announced Sunday that water pressure was back to normal for most of Jackson. Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city. Officials said Sunday that most of Jackson should have running water, though residents are still advised not to drink straight from the tap. The city remains under a boil water notice. Officials also said future repairs leave potential for fluctuations in water pressure.
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
