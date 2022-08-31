Read full article on original website
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedicalXpress
Bronchodilators don't improve smoking-related respiratory symptoms in people without COPD
Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health have found that dual bronchodilators—long-lasting inhalers that relax the airways and make it easier to breathe—do little to help people who do not have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but who do have respiratory symptoms and a history of smoking.
MedicalXpress
Legionnaires' disease claims fifth life in Argentina: officials
Legionnaires' disease has claimed a fifth life among patients and staff at a clinic in northern Argentina, provincial health officials announced Sunday. The health ministry in Tucuman province had announced four earlier deaths on Saturday, all in the clinic in San Miguel de Tucuman, and said a total of 11 people had been infected by the rare, but severe, lung disease.
MedicalXpress
Fish oil and vitamin D supplements in pregnancy lower the risk of croup in babies and young children
Babies and children under three years old are less likely to develop croup if their mothers took fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, according to new results from a clinical trial. The findings are from a randomized controlled trial—the "gold standard" for medical research—that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the first large study of its kind to investigate the effects of vitamin D and fish oil on croup.
MedicalXpress
Method to characterize pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in the brain microregions
The brain is the most advanced organ with various complex structural and functional microregions. It is often challenging to understand what and where the molecular events would occur for a given drug treatment in the brain. The authors of this article propose a temporo-spatial pharmacometabolomics method based on ambient mass...
MedicalXpress
WIC participation associated with improved birth outcomes, lower infant mortality
A systematic review of the most recently available evidence has found that participation in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is likely associated with improved birth outcomes and lower infant mortality. In addition, participation in WIC may increase receipt of child preventative services, such as vaccines. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of small molecule Gαq/11 protein inhibitors against uveal melanoma
Constitutively activated G proteins caused by specific mutations mediate the development of multiple malignancies. The mutated Gαq/11 are perceived as oncogenic drivers in the vast majority of uveal melanoma (UM) cases, making directly targeting Gαq/11 to be a promising strategy for combating UM. In this article, the authors...
MedicalXpress
The neonatal ketone body is important for primordial follicle pool formation and regulates ovarian aging in mice
Premature ovarian aging (POA) refers to an early decline in ovarian function; it is the main cause of infertility in older women and is characterized by a markedly reduced ovarian reservoir. An interesting review summarized that women born in famine have a significantly earlier menopausal age, which indicates that the neonatal nutrition condition is important to determine follicular reserve and the age of natural menopause. However, the relationship between nutritional conditions during early-life and female reproductive function in adulthood, as well as the specific mechanism, is largely unknown.
MedicalXpress
New approach to brain imaging leaves skulls intact in mice
Observing the brain without creating any breaks in the skull is an emerging technology for those studying various brain-related diseases. Current technology is advancing, but issues around light penetration, limited imaging quality and cortex depth significantly inhibit its progress. It has led to the current use of "skull windows." The...
MedicalXpress
Managing variety in MRI scans can lead to better stroke diagnoses
The first few hours following a stroke are crucial. To be able to treat a patient effectively, doctors must rapidly localize the damaged blood vessel and determine what kind of stroke occurred. In most cases, either a ruptured blood vessel releases blood into the brain, or a blood clot obstructs a blood vessel in the brain. Patients who experience the second type of stroke are prescribed medication to dissolve the blood clot. If this medication is given to patients of the first type, however, it will fluidify the blood and only make the hemorrhaging worse.
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate potential treatment for Chagas disease
University of Oklahoma and Baylor College of Medicine researchers are investigating a potential treatment for a disease that affects as many as 8 million people in the United States and Latin America. Chagas disease is a leading cause of heart failure and has been identified as a research priority by...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine differences between men and women
Almost 95 percent of Australians aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Globally, around 65 percent of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccines available including Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik V. For most of us, any reaction to the...
MedicalXpress
Neighborhood characteristics affect how often a child visits the emergency department
Children living in neighborhoods with greater hardships, such as substandard housing or high pollution, are more likely to use emergency departments (EDs), including to address complaints that could be managed by their pediatricians, a new study led by UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals found. The study, published Sept. 2, 2022, in...
MedicalXpress
Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients
A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However the scientists emphasized the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders...
